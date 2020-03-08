Old Saybrook residents enjoying beach one day ahead of storm

It was a comfortable morning at the Shoreline with a breeze, some white caps also making an appearance.

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Shoreline communities are reminding their residents to stay vigilant as tropical storm Isaias makes its way north.

You wouldn’t know it based on conditions today that a tropical storm was expected to hit the area tomorrow.

“ I think it’ll be OK I think it’s just going to be a lot of rain and wind and that’ll be about it,” said Heather who was at the beach early Monday morning.

The threat of tropical storm Isaias Not stopping beach goers in old Saybrook from enjoying the day today. With the storm set to hit Connecticut sometime tomorrow afternoon, shoreline residents Took full advantage of the nice conditions early Monday morning.

Due to the impending storm, all Old Lyme public beaches will be closed Tuesday, August 4th.

“ I thought the kids would like the waves, thought it would be cool enough for the baby because of the breeze trying to please everyone this summer,” said Nicole Hill of Old Saybrook.

“Well we’re enjoying the waves we don’t often have this many waves,” said MaryJane Peterson of Old Saybrook.