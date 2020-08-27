Strong T-storms possible Thursday afternoon throughout Connecticut

Heaviest impact expected to be in Southwest part of the state

HARTFORD, Conn — Conditions are right for strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Thursday afternoon.

FOX61 Meteorologist Dan Amarante said, "We have the potential for a very active severe weather afternoon. Humidity rises quickly throughout the day as a warm front comes through from southwest to northeast. The Storm Prediction Center has Connecticut in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms, which is pretty impressive but not unheard of."

"The main issue with those storms would be gusty wind and large hail, but we can’t rule out a tornado or two in our area. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is a Tornado Watch or Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the afternoon."

The city of Bridgeport said they will close all city parks from 2pm to 7pm today.

United Illuminating said in a statement, "The company has been monitoring forecasts and planning accordingly, readying its lineworkers and tree crews and securing additional contractors to work day and night to restore power if it is lost. The company said it has also patrolled its system to identify and address hazards, such as broken limbs, left over from Tropical Storm Isaias earlier this month.

UI advised customers to be prepared for the possibility of power outages, which in some cases could last a day or longer. The company offers the following tips to help customers prepare and stay safe."