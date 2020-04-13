Story of Clinton police officer and K9 partner goes vira

The Dodo highlighted the close relationship between Corporal Jason Frey and K9 Sonny of the Clinton Police Department.

The story of a Connecticut police officer, his loyal K9 partner, and his growing family is going viral online.

The Dodo highlighted the close relationship between Corporal Jason Frey and K9 Sonny of the Clinton Police Department. In an interview with The Dodo, Frey said Sonny came into his life more than 3 years ago when the department launched its K9 program.

“We’ve had to go into numerous bad scenarios and there is no hesitation – if there is any person I could take into that situation with me, it would be him,” Cpl. Frey said about his companion. “There is no doubt that I trust Sonny with my life and he trusts me with his.”

While K9 Sonny has a big responsibility at the police department, he also has a big responsibility at the Frey household – a big brother. Cpl. Frey and his wife recently welcomed a daughter named Reagan. Cpl. Frey said he was worried about how Sonny was going to take it.

“I had this perfect home life with him where we both had our routines and now we’re bringing this huge change into the family,” Cpl. Frey said. “We didn’t know how it was going to be because you can’t really train for it.”

Cpl. Frey said they started to notice a change in Sonny.

“You would start to see him come over, put his head across my wife’s belly while she would be sitting down,” Cpl. Frey explained. “He can really sense that something is changing. The day that we brought my daughter home, he was absolutely a dream.”