Firefighters say the windsurfer's mast broke and they were stranded on Duck Island.

WESTBROOK, Conn. — A windsurfer was saved by firefighters Friday night after becoming stranded on an island near the shore.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to Duck Island when a windsurfer's mast broke in the wind. The surfer swam with his broken board to the island. The Fire Department was notified of an overdue surfer.

Fire and Police boats from Clinton and Old Saybrook as well as DEEP helped Westbrook.