BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person injured.

Officers responded to the 1400th block of Stratford Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. following a preliminary report of victim suffering from gunshot wound(s).

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police say no further information is available on the victim's condition at this time.

This is a developing story.

