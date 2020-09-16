Stratford City Council member stopped while going 117 mph; Charged with DUI: CSP

Incident with William Perillo took place Saturday

STRATFORD, Conn. — A member of the Stratford City Council was stopped on the Merritt Parkway after being observed traveling at 117 mph and charged with speeding and DUI on Saturday.

State Police said William Perillo, 51, of Stratford, was seen driving near Exit 53 Southbound on Rt. 15 around 10 pm on Saturday.

According to the warrant, a trooper saw the car driving at 117 mph in a 55 mph zone. After police followed the car, the failed to stop and initially accelerated.

Police said Perillo complained of difficulty breathing and was taken to the hospital. While there, police said he failed the field sobriety tests.

He was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Perillo was released on $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said in a statement: