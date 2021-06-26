Stratford fire damages two houses and a shed

The Stratford Fire Department said they responded to a call at 129 Vought Place and the fire was under control in 15 minutes

STRATFORD, Conn. — A fire damaged a two houses and a shed in Stratford on Friday morning.

The Stratford Fire Department said they responded to a call at 129 Vought Place and the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

They reported that 111 Vought Place had fire damage in the kitchen and attic, 109 Vought Place had smoke damage and 129 Vought Place shed and motorcycle inside was completely destroyed.

Three adults were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation by the Stratford Fire Marshal's office.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.