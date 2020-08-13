2 suspects arrested after Stratford hotel shooting that nearly injured child

Officers recovered an SKS 7.62 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun and around $11,000 cash and narcotics.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Police arrested two suspects after a shooting in a hotel that nearly injured a child.

Wednesday night around 11:50 pm, police were called to a report of shots fired at the Quality Suites at 1500 South Avenue. When they arrived, officers locked down the hotel and all exits. Police said they We found three rooms where the bullet had traveled through walls almost striking four children in one room. Police said they took two suspects were taken into custody.

Officers recovered an SKS 7.62 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun and around $11,000 cash and narcotics.

The suspects arrested are Alize Tyler, 29, North Carolina and Jerrod Goodman, 40, of New Haven.

Goodman was charged with Carrying a Firearm without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Risk of Injury to a Minor (4cts) and Criminal Possession of an Electronic Defense Weapon. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Tyler was charged with Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with an Officer. She was held on a $25,000 bond.

Tyler and Goodman will appear in court on August 21. At this time there is no photo available for Goodman.