Stratford house destroyed in fire

No residents or firefighters were injured but two dogs died in the fire

STRATFORD, Conn. — Firefighters fought a 2 alarm house fire on Columbus Avenue Friday afternoon.

Stratford Fire Department said multiple calls came in and 22 firefighters and a safety officer were dispatched at 4:53p.m. Bridgeport Fire Department also sent a crew that helped with searching.

Firefighters found a 2 family, 2 story home with fire appearing on both floors and were able to extinguish it in approximately an hour and fifteen minutes.

The building suffered from heavy fire damage and is a total loss. No one sustained injuries but two dogs died in the fire. Five adults and six children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire marshal.

