Stratford school closed through Friday after possible coronavirus exposure

Officials said it has not been confirmed that the person is sick.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Stratford officials announced there is a student currently under investigation that may have been exposed to the coronavirus who is connected to an elementary school in town.

Officials said it has not been confirmed that the student is sick.

"With that having been said, and with an overabundance of caution, we are closing Wilcoxson Elementary School effective Wednesday, March 11, 2020 through Friday, March 13, 2020 for extensive cleaning of the building. said officials.