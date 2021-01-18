Stratford woman arrested near U.S. Capitol for impersonating an officer

She was taken for a mental health evaluation, and remains in custody.

STRATFORD, Conn. — A Stratford woman is under arrest for trying to impersonate an officer while in the nation's Capitol. U.S. Capitol Police say Linda MaGovern, 63, tried to talk her way through a security checkpoint. When she was unsuccessful she tried to flee, and was arrested.

The news of her arrest caught her neighbors by surprise. Neighbors say they would wave or have brief interactions with the couple who live at the end of Cherry Street in Stratford. They have no idea why the woman with a Biden-Harris sticker on her mailbox would have gone to the Capitol.

MaGovern’s husband talked with FOX61 briefly outside their home. He said he doesn't know much about the incident and wants to hear her side of the story.

Authorities say the MaGovern drove up to the United States Capitol Police Presidential Inauguration checkpoint at First Street and Columbus Circle Saturday morning. She told police she was an officer and part of the presidential cabinet. She presented them with a Military Police Challenge coin.

Capitol Police ordered her to turn the car off and present a driver’s license but instead, MaGovern drove off. She was stopped just a few yards away and taken into custody.

MaGovern was taken to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation. She was processed by U.S. Capitol Police and remains in custody, charged with False Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer, Failure to Obey an Officer, and Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.

The National Mall is closed through Inauguration Day. The area that would normally be filled with people watching the historic moment is instead filled with thousands of National Guardsmen.

"Participate virtually. We know that is the right choice to keep everyone safe," said Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The same sentiment being echoed by Connecticut officials ahead of potential protests at the State Capital. Connecticut National Guard members are already positioned outside.