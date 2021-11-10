x
One lane open on Elm Street in North Haven due to reported gas leak

Emergency crews investigated the area of the 100 block of Elm Street on a report of a gas leak.
Credit: FOX61

NORTH HAVEN, Conn — Firefighters investigated a reported gas leak that affected dozens of homes in North Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials investigated the 100 block of Elm Street. Sixty homes were affected, but no evacuations were needed, firefighters told FOX61.

A gas company is on scene, and Elm Street is open for one lane of traffic.

