One lane open on Elm Street in North Haven due to reported gas leak

Emergency crews investigated the area of the 100 block of Elm Street on a report of a gas leak.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn — Firefighters investigated a reported gas leak that affected dozens of homes in North Haven on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials investigated the 100 block of Elm Street. Sixty homes were affected, but no evacuations were needed, firefighters told FOX61.

A gas company is on scene, and Elm Street is open for one lane of traffic.

Please avoid the area of the 100 block of Elm St. Roads in the area have been closed off for a reported gas leak. Emergency crews are on scene. Expect delays / re-routing. — North Haven Police (@NorthHavenPD) November 10, 2021

