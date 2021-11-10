One lane open on Elm Street in North Haven due to reported gas leak

NORTH HAVEN, Conn — Firefighters investigated a reported gas leak that affected dozens of homes in North Haven on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials investigated the 100 block of Elm Street. Sixty homes were affected, but no evacuations were needed, firefighters told FOX61.
A gas company is on scene, and Elm Street is open for one lane of traffic.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.