Over 3,000 power outages across CT as strong winds whip through

A wind advisory will be posted until 7 p.m. tonight for strong wind gusts up to 50 MPH.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Eversource is reporting over 3,000 households are without power Saturday, after strong winds whip across Connecticut.

According to an outage map, the outages are scattered in Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties.

A wind advisory will be posted until 7 p.m. tonight for strong wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Bradley Airport reported a 49 mph wind gust Saturday afternoon.

The weather has caused downed trees and wires, as well as some road blocks across the state.

According to the Tolland Fire Department, a tree fell into a moving vehicle on Old Stafford Road.

The accident caused the road to close, however no injuries were reported.

Here are some photos that were sent in to FOX61 from viewers across the state seeing wind damage.