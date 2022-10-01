Early-morning structure fire in Plainfield kills 1: officials

The fire broke out at a four-family dwelling structure on Sachem Drive just before 3 a.m. Monday.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — One person died after a fire broke out at a multi-family home in the Central Village section of Plainfield early Monday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responded to a four-family dwelling structure fire on Sachem Drive around 2:58 a.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, emergency personnel began evacuating residents and fighting the fire.

After the flames were under control, a person was located inside the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit was requested to the scene to assist in the investigation.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Plainfield Police Department.

