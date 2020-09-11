Student at Kennedy HS in Waterbury dies from unknown cause; School to be remote Mon. Tues.

A crisis team will be available to support students and staff as they grieve.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury school officials announced that a student at Kennedy High School had died of unspecified causes and as a result the school would transition to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday.

Schools are closed on Wednesday for Veterans Day. In person classes would resume on Thursday.

Officials said they did not have any information on the unidentified student's medical history or the cause of death. They said out of an abundance of caution, they were making the decision to take the classes remote.

Officials said a crisis team would be available to support students and staff while they grieve.

Read the statement from the Waterbury Superintendent:

Good evening WPS Parents, Guardians and Staff,

Waterbury Public Schools and the Kennedy School community have suffered a tremendous loss in the passing of a student at Kennedy High School. On behalf of the school district, I extend my deepest condolences to Kennedy's students and staff as well as the student’s family. A crisis team will be available to support students and staff as they grieve.

While we do not have any details regarding the student’s medical history or cause of death at this time, out of an abundance of caution, all Kennedy High School students will transition to distance learning through Tuesday, November 10. In-person classes will resume on Thursday, November 12. Again, I would like to emphasize that my decision is a precautionary measure given the information we have gathered and the circumstances we are navigating together.

Our school community will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this difficult time.

Sincerely,