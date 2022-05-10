Lamont signs student-athlete endorsement extension into law

Many of UConn's student-athletes have already signed endorsement deals in the past year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's student-athletes will soon be able to use their schools' logos in any endorsement deals they may negotiate.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday signed Public Act 22-11, legislation that will allow student-athletes in Connecticut to use their school’s names, logos, trademarks, mascots, unique colors, copyrights, and other defining insignia in their endorsement contracts.

Last year, the state enacted a law allowing student-athletes to make money from using their name, image and likeness (NIL), but that initial law did not permit the use of school logos in these deals.

UConn asked for this extension of the bill, according to the governor. The university argued that it would align state policies with policies in other states and help them with student recruitment.

Some of UConn's student-athletes have already signed endorsement deals in the past year.

Women's basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed many endorsement deals, including with Gatorade and Chegg.

UConn's Azzi Fudd signed a contract with Stephen Curry's SC30 brand last December.

“Updating this law brings our policies in line with those enacted in the rest of the country, ensuring that student-athletes who choose to attend schools in Connecticut have the same benefit as their contemporaries in other states,” Lamont said. “None of us want to inhibit the ability of our outstanding coaches to recruit talented student-athletes to Connecticut. We appreciate our athletes and our schools, and I am pleased to sign this into law.”

Schools will be required to create a policy for the use of their logos as part of any endorsement deal and would need to approve any use of a logo for a student-athlete's deal.

State Senator Derek Slap (D-West Hartford) sponsored the bill.

“For far too long, student-athletes have been denied the ability to benefit from use of their name, image, and likeness,” Slap said. “The NCAA makes billions while our student-athletes, most of whom never go on to play professional sports, are left out. Last year’s bill changed that paradigm in Connecticut and I’m pleased we were able to build on that this year – ensuring we remain competitive with other states.”

The law goes into effect July 1.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.