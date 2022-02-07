16-year-old Bloomfield student suffered apparent fentanyl overdose at school: police

The student was given Narcan at the scene to help reverse the effects of potential opioid overdose.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A student at Bloomfield High School was reported to have suffered a potential drug overdose on Thursday, police said Monday.

Bloomfield Police said they responded to a medical call from the school late in the morning and that a 16-year-old was in the school's security office appearing to be suffering from a drug overdose

Police said they suspect the student ingested marijuana laced with fentanyl.

Officials said officers and school staff provided first aid to the student including the use of multiple doses of Narcan to help reverse the effects.

The student was taken to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center for further medical attention.

This is still an active investigation.

The news comes weeks after a student in Hartford died after a fentanyl overdose.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

