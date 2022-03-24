Student fight leaves Hamden High school staff member injured

Officials said there was a fight between students in the auditorium at Hamden High Thursday morning.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A student fight at Hamden High School on Thursday left a staff member injured.

School officials sent a message to Hamden High School families after the incident.

One staff member was injured during the incident and medical professionals assessed them, according to school officials.

Police were called to the scene. All students are safe and back in their classrooms, school officials said.

School administrators are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

