The Hartford Yard Goats and Eversource launch Student Reading Challenge

HARTFORD, Conn. — There's a new student reading challenge for the Hartford Yard Goats 2022 season and students from Kindergarten to 8th grade who read five books outside of school between now and Aug.10, will earn two tickets to a Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford.

One lucky student will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The reading challenge was launched by the Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Eversource.

Students can submit their five books and preferred game date through an online form on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Eversource on the Yard Goats Reading Challenge for students throughout Connecticut," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This program will be a fun way for students to set reading goals, and get rewarded for their efforts with tickets to a Yard Goats game. We look forward to honoring all of these diligent readers at a game this summer."

The Yard Goats encourages all school principals, teachers, and parents to share this program with students.

The Yard Goats introduced the reading challenge with a video story of "Just a Dream" by Chris Van Allsburg. The book is about a boy who does not care about the environment until he has a terrible dream and it changes his perspective and encourages him to make positive changes to keep the planet healthy.

The Yard Goats open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8th against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. To purchase tickets visit yardgoatsbaseball.com.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

