Students at CCSU hold Reproductive rights ralley

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — After a Supreme Court draft was leaked last week stating that Roe v. Wade may be overturned, groups here in Connecticut who are pro and against abortion are still making their voices heard

With signs in hand, students and faculty at Central Connecticut State University are marching with a message.

They are rallying to protest the recently leaked Supreme court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.

“If you think the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned doesn’t affect you, you’re wrong,” said, CCSU Junior, Mia Dorantas.

The march started at the university student circle bringing students like Dorantas out on finals week.

“We know that if this decision does get passed that abortion wouldn’t stop. It just wouldn’t be safe and for women, marginalized women, Black women, women of color, we know that affects us more,” said Dorantas.

While students and faculty at Central Connecticut State University were marching for reproductive rights, there are those on the other side of the argument.

“We’re pro-life. Our pro-life movement is one of our basic foundations is education and legislation,” Pro-life council of Connecticut President, Suzy Smith.

Groups like the National Right to Life, pro-life council of Connecticut.

“We will continue to fight these legislations here in Connecticut and throughout the United States,” said Smith.

Both groups fighting for what they believe in.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

