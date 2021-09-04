Students plan to protest on April 9 in Glastonbury in support of transgender students

Students organizing the protest have a list of demands for the school district, which includes adding LGBTQ history to the curriculum.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Students in Glastonbury are planning to hold a protest at the high school Friday afternoon. Local organizations will be joining the students for the protest which is expected to focus on supporting transgender students.

A former Glastonbury student is among a group of cisgender female track athletes involved in a lawsuit looking to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' high school sports.

"Education is the biggest resource we have against transphobia, racism, homophobia. All of the phobias, all of the isms. I learned about the Stonewall riots from one of my friends, I didn't learn it in history class," said Maren Kuzmak of Glastonbury.

"It's this lack of education that is driving all of these horrible movements across the country," she said.

Students have held several other protests in the past, including somewhere they spoke out against racism.

FOX61 has reached out to the school superintendent for comment but has not heard back yet.

