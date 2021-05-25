Students walk out in protest after racist post on Snapchat

The arrest of the student last week on a state hate crime charge was unusual and raises questions about the free speech rights of students.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — More than 500 students in Connecticut walked out of school Monday to protest against racism after a classmate was arrested and charged for allegedly posting a racist slur on Snapchat with the photo of a Black student.

The Connecticut Post reports the students from two high schools in Fairfield, Connecticut, rallied for about three hours.

The arrest of the student last week on a state hate crime charge was unusual and raises questions about the free speech rights of students.

The principal of one of the high schools said he was proud of the students and it was important they have the chance to speak.

