New London Naval Submarine Base security drills may impact traffic

On March 16 and 17 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the Naval base will conduct training evaluations that may impact traffic and road closures.

GROTON, Conn. — Traffic and road travel in and around Groton could be impacted this week as the Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) and its Naval Security Force complete training and drills on the waterfront.

The training, taking place from March 16 to March 17, will force gates or roads to the base to be temporarily closed as well, officials said.

The public should be warned that training events may also have live automatic weapons firing with blanks. Live fire with blanks will occur between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The drills will involve SUBASE Security Force mobile units, boats, simulated role players, aggressor boats, submarines, and waterfront facilities. These regularly scheduled drills ensure the base Naval Security Forces are ready to respond to threats to the base and its homeported submarines.

If neighbors or base personnel hear gunfire or something of concern any other time, they should report it immediately to the authorities.

The base is communication with local officials and emergency managers to keep the community aware. A large team of training and safety observers will be involved during the drills to ensure strict safety parameters.

