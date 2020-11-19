Subway restaurant workers to protest at headquarters in Milford

Their union said franchise owners along the Connecticut interstate have continued to violate the law by "systematically underpaying fast-food workers".

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway restaurant workers are taking to the company’s global headquarters this morning in Milford to protest what they say is a violation of Connecticut's standard wage law by franchise owners.

Subway workers at Connecticut service plazas will be meeting around 8 a.m. and will be handing out flyers, informing the public of what they claim is racial injustice and wage theft.

Their union, 32BJ, said a company called Project Service operates the concessions at all Connecticut service plazas, and as a state agent, all the franchises like Subway, McDonald's, and Dunkin’ Donuts are required to pay the standard wage.

But the union said franchise owners along the Connecticut interstate have continued to violate the law by "systematically underpaying fast food workers".

They say it amounts to wage theft against a majority Black and Latinx workforce.

In an incident earlier this month, the union said Subway had called the police on workers when they leafletted on public property outside the company’s global headquarters.

The union also claims that Milford Police Department threatened the crowd with arrest and warned them that they would be arrested if they ever returned.