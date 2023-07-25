3-month-old boy dies after being found unconscious in New Haven home

Firefighters were called to the home at noon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 3-year-old boy was found unconscious in a New Haven home on Tuesday afternoon and was later pronounced dead.

At around 12:02 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Davenport for a report of an unconscious child.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an unconscious 3-month-old boy in the home.

Asst. Chief Bertram Ettienne, New Haven Police Dept. said the incident was being investigated as a suspicious death, but they can't determine if it is criminal or natural cause as yet. He said at the time of the death.

Authorities are seeking a search warrant and detectives from special victims unit will do interviews with family.

The child was initially said to be three years old, however, officials later corrected themselves that the child was three months old.

An autopsy will be done to determine cause of death.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.