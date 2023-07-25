x
3-year-old found unconscious in New Haven home

Upon arrival, firefighters found an unconscious 3-year-old boy in the home.
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 3-year-old was found unconscious in a New Haven home on Tuesday afternoon and was later pronounced dead. 

At around 12:02 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Davenport for a reported unconscious child. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found an unconscious 3-year-old boy in the home.

Firefighters said they "worked extremely hard" along with fire medics and AMR to save the boy, but he was pronounced dead. 

Additional details were not immediately made available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.

