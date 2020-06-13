Suffield Police identify victim in accidental drowning at Lake Congamond

Joseph Sullivan, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after unsuccessful lifesaving measures were taken.

SUFFIELD, Conn. — Just before 6:30 Friday night, reports of a body in the water in the area of 446 Lakeview Drive were received, and Suffield and Southwick, MA emergency services responded to the scene.

The body of water is Lake Congamond, a 477 acre lake located between Suffield, CT and Southwick, MA.

Responding personnel located Joseph Sullivan, 27, of Suffield, in the water face-down and unresponsive.

Life saving measures were found to be ineffective and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffield Police Department, in conjunction with the Southwick Police Department and Massachusetts State Police investigated the scene.