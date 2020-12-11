Suffield family says someone left hot dog buns covered in peanut butter, rat poison trying to poison their dog

SUFFIELD, Conn. — A local family is holding their dog a little tighter after she was nearly killed this week.
The family says someone tried to poison their dog, Evelyn in their Suffield yard and it almost worked.
Police told FOX61 they received a report Monday morning that the family on Plantation Drive found a hot dog bun with peanut butter and brown pellets.
The pellets appear to be rat poison, according to officials.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on the matter is asked to contact Suffield Police.