Suit: Female physicians assaulted, harassed by Yale doctor

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Six female doctors at Yale University have filed a wide-ranging sexual harassment lawsuit against a male doctor and officials at the Ivy League school.

The doctors allege in the federal lawsuit filed in Connecticut on Thursday that Dr. Manuel Lopes Fontes forcibly kissed them against their will and groped them on several occasions last year.

They also accuse Yale officials of refusing to discipline Fontes despite their complaints.

Fontes' lawyer denies all the allegations.