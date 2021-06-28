Summer activities in CT continue as the temperatures rise

Whether it was cooling off for a moment or making a splash in the pool over in Hartford the goal is to stay hydrated.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Our second heatwave of June is in full swing. Youth baseball players from the 11U League, South Windsor and Manchester, battled it out in an All-Star game Monday under the scorching sun. A mandatory water break was added during the third inning.

“We see how much water they need. They need it every 10 to 15 minutes so this new rule at the end of the third inning we have to come in and drink water for 15 minutes then go back out and play,” Said Manchester Coach Ryan Berry.

They break a chance to get some relief from the sun in the dugout. Players also have water towels they soak to help cool them down.

Parents and coaches making sure every player have what they need.

“We’re all looking out for each other’s kids so if someone doesn’t have an extra water we pass it on and they have Gatorade‘s and everything,” Said, Scott Peffley

Whether it was cooling off for a moment or making a splash in the pool over in Hartford the goal is to stay hydrated.

Kids now off were making waves at Colt Park Pool. Colt Park is the only pool open in Hartford currently but all Hartford pools will open Saturday, July 3rd.

“It’s also important to remember going to the pool is not necessarily the way keep yourself safe you still have to say hydrate and if you can get to a cool place and cool yourself down,” Said Mayor Luke Bronin

