Summer climate warming faster at night, increasing cooling demand

Overnight low temperatures are warming at a rate twice as fast as daytime high temperatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn — Scorching summer sun gets all the attention, and will be this week as we head into another heat wave.

However, the impacts of climate change can more often be felt at night.

Overnight low temperatures are warming at a rate twice as fast as daytime high temperatures.

Part of this is because our summers are becoming more humid. When the air is humid, it is difficult to cool off at night, as opposed to dry air, which cools effectively under a clear sky.

According to Climate Central, last summer, a record 71% of the contiguous U.S. (by area) was affected by extreme minimum temperatures, compared to 45% exposed to extreme maximum temperatures.

This warming is being exacerbated in cities – already known as urban heat islands, as the buildings, pavement and dark surfaces absorb the heat of the sun, and radiate it into the surrounding air.

Even in suburban and rural areas though, the trend is up in overnight low temperatures.

One of the consequences of this warming, is a greater need for air conditioning. Even in cooler parts of Connecticut and New England, it’s getting tougher to get by without the cooling relief.

Climate Central says that nationwide, cooling degree days are up in 95% of the country since 1970.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.