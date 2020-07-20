Connecticut's parks were packed to capacity this weekend; did we social distance?

Out-of-state plates worry some, but park-goers and EnCon tell us safety is being maintained.

BRANFORD, Conn. — State beaches and parks closed Sunday throughout the day since they reached their capacity, due sweltering temperatures driving many out the house to cool off.

“It was boring in the house, so we were here to like play and stuff,” said Islan Jalil.

Islan Jalil visited Wadsworth Falls State Park and when she said the word “boring” those were the same words repeated by many who said it was time to get out of the house.

Yet even in the family fun, many complained about the out-of-state tags filling the parking lots. But according to DEEP personnel, it's not what you think.

“We have a lot of family members meeting up. So we'll get people coming out of state meeting their family that lives here, lives in Hartford, lives in Middletown, and this is where they’re choosing to come and spend the day,” said Col. Chris Lewis with the State Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police.

The out-of-state plates weren't a problem for one family who says all are welcome.

Mustafa Ibrahim said, “Yeah we welcome all, we are one country so it’s no difference.”

Even with crowds hitting the state parks, DEEP says people still stuck to the rules.

Col. Lewis said, “Today has been good on social distancing. When we’re talking to people we remain in the wear masks when we can close fast we can’t social distance.”

Down at the Branford Pointe, many kept to themselves in family groups which were also seen in East Haven and in Milford, but back in Branford, the Covey family says they had a good time.

“We went clamming together,” said Leah Covey, followed by her younger brother Noah who said he had fun in the water.

The Covey family says they appreciated everyone making today a safe, but fun experience.

“It’s important to get out it’s important to have some fresh air is important to jump in the pool water and we can do Senator in a responsible way everybody did a pretty good job out here,” said Aaron Covey.