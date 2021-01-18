Fire damages Super 8 motel in Cromwell

When crews arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of a window on the third floor

CROMWELL, Conn. — A fire early Monday morning damaged a Super 8 motel in Cromwell.

Officials say they were alerted around 1:45 a.m.of the fire by a police officer in the area at the time, followed by several 911 calls and an emergency alarm activation.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of a window on the third floor.

They were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. Officials say the flames came from a damaged air conditioning system. The fire was contained to one unit and stayed on the third floor. In addition to the smoke, there was also water damage.