Fire damages Super 8 motel in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. — A fire early Monday morning damaged a Super 8 motel in Cromwell.
Officials say they were alerted around 1:45 a.m.of the fire by a police officer in the area at the time, followed by several 911 calls and an emergency alarm activation.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of a window on the third floor.
They were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. Officials say the flames came from a damaged air conditioning system. The fire was contained to one unit and stayed on the third floor. In addition to the smoke, there was also water damage.
Heavy damage was done to the motel and occupants were taken to a nearby hotel.