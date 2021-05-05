Superhero Day celebrates 6-year-old North Haven warrior diagnosed with rare brain tumors

The entire school, including students, faculty and staff, put on a superhero parade to show their love and support for him.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Ryder Feeley has had quite a trying year, to say the least. Back in December 2020, the 6-year-old North Haven boy was diagnosed with rare brain tumors and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Now, several months later, he is powering through a year of weekly chemotherapy treatments.

One of Ryder’s favorite things is superheroes, so his school, Clintonville Elementary in North Haven, celebrated in a big way, showing their school-wide support for this little hero with a superhero parade.

“He’s been positive, strong, and brave through everything that’s been thrown at him,” says Ryder’s mom Nicole. She says this has been extremely tough for their family, but he has been so positive and strong throughout the entire process, making it a much easier pill to swallow.

The entire school showed up big time! His classmates sat by his side on stage, just like they have since his diagnosis back in December. The entire school, including students, faculty and staff, put on a superhero parade to show their love and support for him.

May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, which raises awareness and shows support for those working through this tough diagnosis.

“It’s been tough,” says Ryder’s stepdad, Ronnie Torello.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda proclaimed May 5, 2021, as Ryder Feeley Day in their town, a moment his family will cherish forever.

Ryder has about 46 weeks left of chemotherapy to go, but Ryder says, in The Incredible Hulk Fashion, he’ll hulk smash his way through them each and every week.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.