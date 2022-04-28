Connecticut Children's Superhero Day makes comeback after COVID hiatus

Superhero Day Returns to Connecticut Children's for the first time since 2019.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Our health care heroes are transformed one day a year into Superheroes. The tradition at Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford returned for the first time since 2019, where the staff and volunteers dress up as their favorite superheroes and roam the hospital halls and greet patients and parents.

“A lot of our families don’t expect to be here or have been here for a long time, and it gives them something to look forward to and it gives kids a reminder to be kids,” said Katie Robbins, a child life specialist at Connecticut Children’s. She was dressed as Wonder Woman.

“Instead of just sitting here and doing a craft or something, you can talk to the superheroes!” said Marisa Caponetti, 13, from Simsbury. The bone cancer patient got a visit from Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman.

Molly Virello is a librarian in Southington during her normal business day, but, she too was dressed as Wonder Women and volunteering her time to visit the kids.

“I take a day off work,” said Virello. “I make sure to come and spread a little cheer for all the kids.”

Superhero Day at Connecticut Children’s is now a nine-year tradition.

“It’s been a hard couple of years and to have some normalcy back at the hospital, to celebrate the fun holiday – that’s the best part,” Robbins added.

