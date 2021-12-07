x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Supreme Court declines to hear Cheshire home invasion killing appeal

Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of a woman and her two daughters in a 2007 home invasion.
Credit: AP
FILE - This July 2007 file photo provided by police, made available Sept. 21, 2011, by the Connecticut Judicial Branch as evidence and presented in the Joshua Komisarjevsky trial in New Haven, Conn., shows a fire-damaged portion of the William Petit home in Cheshire, Conn. The Connecticut Supreme Court issued a 7-0 decision Monday, April 12, 2021, upholding the convictions against Joshua Komisarjevsky. Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, 11-year-old Michaela and 17-year-old Hayley, in their Cheshire home. (Connecticut Judicial Branch via AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a Connecticut man convicted in the killings of a woman and her two daughters in a 2007 home invasion.

RELATED: Court rejects appeal of killer of 3 in home invasion

The court decided not to take up the case of Joshua Komisarjevsky on Monday.

Komisarjevsky asked the court to hear his appeal of a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that upheld his convictions for murder, sexual assault and other crimes.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

His lawyers had said he was denied a fair trial because the state refused to move his trial out of New Haven.

Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings.

RELATED: Lawyer argues home invasion killer deserves new trial

RELATED: Sunday marks 10 years since Cheshire home invasion

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

In Other News

Bristol Central’s Victor Rosa named top player in Connecticut by Gatorade