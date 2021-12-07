Supreme Court declines to hear Cheshire home invasion killing appeal

Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings of a woman and her two daughters in a 2007 home invasion.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a Connecticut man convicted in the killings of a woman and her two daughters in a 2007 home invasion.

The court decided not to take up the case of Joshua Komisarjevsky on Monday.

Komisarjevsky asked the court to hear his appeal of a Connecticut Supreme Court ruling that upheld his convictions for murder, sexual assault and other crimes.

His lawyers had said he was denied a fair trial because the state refused to move his trial out of New Haven.

Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the killings.

