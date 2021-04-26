Supreme Court declines to hear wrestlers' brain damage cases

Monday's decision appeared to end the last remaining lawsuits in an array of litigation over head injuries against the WWE.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeals of several former pro wrestlers who claimed in lawsuits that World Wrestling Entertainment failed to protect them from repeated head injuries that led to long-term brain damage.

The former wrestlers said their lawsuits were wrongly dismissed by lower courts.

The plaintiffs include William “Billy Jack” Haynes, Russ “Big Russ” McCullough and Matthew “Luther Reigns” Wiese.

More than 50 former wrestlers had sued the WWE, which denied wrongdoing.

Most were stars in the 1980s and 1990s.

The WWE is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

