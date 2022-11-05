Surveillance video shows Connecticut fire deputy drinking at multiple locations before fatal hit-and-run

Surveillance video from The Stand showed Amanda Mark drinking with a friend prior to the deadly incident near the Rose Orchards Farm.

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Surveillance video and witnesses reveal that the driver of a deadly hit-and-run in North Branford was drinking at multiple places beforehand.

The driver, Amanda Mark, 36, of Killingworth, was arrested and charged last week in connection to the fatal crash that happened in October 2021.

Mark allegedly hit and killed Douglas Clark, 52 of North Branford shortly after midnight near Rose Orchards Farm.

Mark is also a deputy fire marshal of the Branford Fire Department and a paramedic. She is now on paid leave.

Police were able to get their hands on surveillance footage from a restaurant called The Stand which showed Mark and a friend drinking outside prior to the deadly incident.

Mark's friend revealed to police she and Mark first met at Local Kitchen and Beer Bar for almost two hours, then went to Lenny's Indian Head Inn where they stayed for a brief time. They eventually ended their night at The Stand and then went their separate ways to go home.

Her friend also stated in the warrant they were attending a fundraising event the following day when the hit-and-run became a conversation. She said Mark suddenly became quiet and said she had to leave.

When Mark turned herself in to police last week, she provided a written statement and said she thought she "hit an animal or a trash container."

Mark said she examined her car afterward and did not see any blood and only minimal damage, so she continued on home.

"These investigations take a long period of time. There's a lot of detail and forensic evidence and the processing of that evidence," said Deputy Chief James Lovelace of the North Branford Police Department.

Those who knew Clark were not comfortable speaking on camera but told FOX61 he was a gentle soul and they are devastated by what happened.

"We have been in contact with the victim's family from the very beginning. They were actually the first phone call that was made from here after we received the signed warrant from the court," added Lovelace.

William Dow, Mark's attorney, has declined to comment but informed police that his client worked for the Branford Fire Department.

Mark has been charged with evading responsibility.

She is due back in court next week.

