Survivor of crash that killed two teens speaks out during candlelit vigil

COVENTRY, Conn. — Two teens killed in a motor vehicle accident this past Monday are being remembered by friends and family in a candlelit vigil.

"We'll all make it, we are here, we'll all make it,” said one speaker from Olivia Cyr’s family.

Those encouraging words echoed by many in attendance as people gathered at the Corner Store of Coventry on South Street to remember 19-year-old Jacob Provost and 16-year-old Olivia Cyr.

The pair was traveling with one other passenger on Route 44 before crashing killing both Cyr and Provost while injuring the third.

The only surviving passenger is now speaking out since that horrific incident.

Samuel Smith said, "There was a spare tire on the passenger side of the car, and we went into the left lane and the tires kind of just lost traction and we slid and that's when we hit the tree."

Smith says that's when he was flown about 20 feet from the vehicle fracturing part of his leg leaving him on crutches as he recovers, but during the incident, he says he was the one who called for help.

Smith said, "I got up walked over to the car to see if I could hear anything, so I flagged down a nearby cop."

During the vigil, Smith and a few friends even brought Jacob’s skateboard and shared Jacob’s love of skating and being the life of the party.

Kolby Fortier said, "He was a good guy, he never meant to hurt anyone, you know he had a bright future ahead of him. he just got a job; just brought the car. I mean the car is a week old he just got a job working with FedEx."

The real magic according to people FOX61 spoke to is seeing everyone show up to pay respects for Jacob and Olivia.

It's through support from the community, friends, and family that healing can begin.

"With everything, everybody is going through right now in the world, this makes it worse, but people are here together and making it better and that's what counts,” said a family member of Cyr.

Fortier said, "You know you just got to look at the bright side all the good times you had with him and know that he is not suffering anymore.. you know he didn't suffer."