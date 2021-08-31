Bond set at $2M for suspect in 2019 homicide of Troy Clark, shooting of New Haven police captain

Police said 59-year-old Albert Eaddy faces felony murder, murder, two counts of robbery and first-degree assault charges.

The New Haven man police believe is responsible for a two-year-old case that left one man dead and nearly claimed the life of retired Police Captain Anthony Duff was arraigned on Tuesday.

Police said 59-year-old Albert Eaddy faces felony murder, murder, two counts of robbery and first-degree assault charges.

According to New Haven State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin's office, Eaddy's bond was set at $2 million.

Police said on August 12, 2019, he allegedly gunned down Troy Clark, 46, of New Haven. The shooting happened on Dixwell Avenue.

Captain Duff, who was off duty at the time, was in the area and ran to help when he was also struck by a bullet.

Police said Duff got into a shootout with a suspect who killed Clark.

At the time, New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes said Duff witnessed the shooting and engaged the suspect in gunfire. The suspect then shot Duff, who was not in uniform.

Duff spent months rehabbing before returning to duty. He has since retired.

Eaddy's arrest comes after a more than 2-year investigation.

Over the course of the grand jury, New Haven prosecutors presented testimony from thirty-nine (39) witnesses, and the grand juror received into evidence one hundred eighty-three (183) grand jury exhibits, officials added.

Clark's family has spent the last two years trying to find closure.

Veronica Clark, sister of Troy Clark, said, "It does not bring back Troy. But I can honestly say I'm not angry, I'm not bitter. I am at a closure now where I can rest at night that you guys took the time to get a murderer off the streets of Connecticut."

Police said robbery was the motive of the initial shooting incident.

Eaddy is expected back in court on September 14.

