Suspect arrested after New Haven stabbing

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

One man has been arrested after a stabbing that took place Monday evening.

About 7:42 PM, police said they were called to the area of 250 Temple Street for a report of a person being stabbed.They found a 37 year old New Haven man who suffered non-life threatening stab wounds to his upper back and neck. The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Witnesses said the victim was stabbed by a man he knew from a previous dispute. While on scene, officers sent out a description of the suspect.

A short time later in the area of Howe Street near Chapel Street, Yale Police Department officers stopped a man fitting the suspect description. New HAven Police investigator confirmed the stopped man as the stabbing suspect and seized a knife thought to have been used in the assault. They arrested is Lloyd Pinckney, 38, of New Haven. He was charged with: