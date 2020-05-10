Suspect arrested after selling 'edible' marijuana to 10-yr-old who ended up in hospital: Naugatuck PD

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police have arrested an adult and juvenile in connection with the hospitalization of a 10-year-old who allegedly consumed "edible" marijuana.
Police said at about 7:00pm Sunday, they were called to the parking lot of 489 Spring Street to investigate a possible fight. When they got there, officers discovered two suspects, an adult male and a juvenile female being detained by citizens.
Officers uncovered the incident had begun earlier in the day around 3:00pm when two juveniles, age 13 and age 10 had purchased “edible” marijuana from a dealer using a social media platform.
Police said the youths ate the edible marijuana and became ill; and the 10-year-old was treated at an area hospital. Police said, "The family discovered that the drugs had been purchased on social media and contacted the dealers and convinced them to return for an additional purchase. When the suspects arrived, the family confronted the suspects and detained them until police arrived."
Police arrested Xavier Roldan, 22, of Southington, was charged with:
- Reckless Endangerment 1st Deg
- Assault 2nd Deg
- Conspiracy To Commit/ Assault 2nd Deg
- Breach Of Peace
- Risk Of Injury To Child
- Conspiracy To Commit/ Risk Of Injury To Child
- Pos Con Subst Or>1/2 Oz Canbis
- Sale Of Certain Illegal Drugs
- Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic
- Conspiracy To Commit/ Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic
- Use Of Drug Para Excpt<1/2 Oz
- Operate Mv Without License
- Reckless Driving
A juvenile female, 17, was charged with:
- Reckless Endangerment 1st Deg
- Assault 2nd Deg
- Conspiracy To Commit/ Assault 2nd Deg
- Breach Of Peace 2nd Deg
- Risk Of Injury To Child
- Conspiracy To Commit/ Risk Of Injury To Child
- Pos Con Subst Or>1/2 Oz Canbis
- Sale Of Certain Illegal Drugs
- Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic
- Conspiracy To Commit/ Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic
- Use Of Drug Para Excpt<1/2
Police also seized the suspects’ vehicle and seized the following:
- $6,675.00 cash
- 40 packets of edible THC gummies
- 176 THC vape cartridges
- 106 Nicotine vape cartridges (which were also being illegally sold)
- 4.89 pounds of marijuana including THC "wax" type concentrate (BHO type substance).
- Investigators estimate that the total amount of seized Marijuana and Marijuana related items would have a street value of approximately $30,000 to $45,000.
In addition to the drug charges, the suspects were charged with risk of injury and assault for their sale of drugs to juveniles and their subsequent overdose, one of which required hospitalization.
The adult suspect was held on a $500,000 bond and the Juvenile was remanded to juvenile detention.