Suspect arrested after selling 'edible' marijuana to 10-yr-old who ended up in hospital: Naugatuck PD

Family confronted dealers which lead to the arrest

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Police have arrested an adult and juvenile in connection with the hospitalization of a 10-year-old who allegedly consumed "edible" marijuana.

Police said at about 7:00pm Sunday, they were called to the parking lot of 489 Spring Street to investigate a possible fight. When they got there, officers discovered two suspects, an adult male and a juvenile female being detained by citizens.

Officers uncovered the incident had begun earlier in the day around 3:00pm when two juveniles, age 13 and age 10 had purchased “edible” marijuana from a dealer using a social media platform.

Police said the youths ate the edible marijuana and became ill; and the 10-year-old was treated at an area hospital. Police said, "The family discovered that the drugs had been purchased on social media and contacted the dealers and convinced them to return for an additional purchase. When the suspects arrived, the family confronted the suspects and detained them until police arrived."

Police arrested Xavier Roldan, 22, of Southington, was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment 1st Deg

Assault 2nd Deg

Conspiracy To Commit/ Assault 2nd Deg

Breach Of Peace

Risk Of Injury To Child

Conspiracy To Commit/ Risk Of Injury To Child

Pos Con Subst Or>1/2 Oz Canbis

Sale Of Certain Illegal Drugs

Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic

Conspiracy To Commit/ Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic

Use Of Drug Para Excpt<1/2 Oz

Operate Mv Without License

Reckless Driving

A juvenile female, 17, was charged with:

Reckless Endangerment 1st Deg

Assault 2nd Deg

Conspiracy To Commit/ Assault 2nd Deg

Breach Of Peace 2nd Deg

Risk Of Injury To Child

Conspiracy To Commit/ Risk Of Injury To Child

Pos Con Subst Or>1/2 Oz Canbis

Sale Of Certain Illegal Drugs

Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic

Conspiracy To Commit/ Sale Of Hallucinogen/narcotic

Use Of Drug Para Excpt<1/2

Police also seized the suspects’ vehicle and seized the following:

$6,675.00 cash

40 packets of edible THC gummies

176 THC vape cartridges

106 Nicotine vape cartridges (which were also being illegally sold)

4.89 pounds of marijuana including THC "wax" type concentrate (BHO type substance).

Investigators estimate that the total amount of seized Marijuana and Marijuana related items would have a street value of approximately $30,000 to $45,000.

In addition to the drug charges, the suspects were charged with risk of injury and assault for their sale of drugs to juveniles and their subsequent overdose, one of which required hospitalization.