Suspect arrested after violent carjacking and crash in Parkville neighborhood

After asking to borrow a tire-iron, police said the suspect drove off with the owner holding onto him according.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police arrested a suspect in a violent carjacking Sunday.

Aaron Rugar of Torrington was charges with Carjacking, Larceny in the 3rd degree, Assault 2nd degree, Evading Responsibility, Criminal Trover 2nd degree, and Operating a motor vehicle without the Owner's Permission.

Police said around at approximately 10:15p.m., they were called to the Shell Service Station at 1620 Park Street on a report of a carjacking.

Police said the suspect had asked to borrow a tire-iron from the vehicle owner and her boyfriend. As they were looking for a tire-iron in the vehicle’s hatch, the suspect quickly jumped in the driver’s seat. The owner grabbed onto the suspect, and her boyfriend jumped in the passenger seat as they both tried to prevent the theft of the vehicle.

The suspect drove off with the owner holding onto him according to police. Several yards down the road, she was pushed off by the suspect and dragged several feet causing injury throughout her lower extremities. The passenger attempted to gain control of the vehicle at which point a collision occurred with an occupied pick-up truck at the intersection of New Park Avenue and Grace Street.

According to police, the suspect fled the crash on foot but was held by citizens in the area. Patrol officers turned the suspect over to Auto Theft detectives who then assumed control of the investigation. The two victims and the suspect were transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment for various injuries.