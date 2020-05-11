Suspect arrested in connection to robbery in Target parking lot in Ansonia

Michael Lockhart, 21, of Bridgeport was arrested for his involvement in the robbery and charged with Robbery First Degree

ANSONIA, Conn. — Police have arrested a suspect in a robbery in the parking lot of Target last month.

Ansonia police, with the assistance of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies arrested Michael Lockhart for the October 21 armed robbery in the Target parking lot in Ansonia. The search warrants took place at residences on East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport. The investigation is ongoing an additional arrests are expected.

Lockhart, 21, of Bridgeport was arrested for his involvement in the robbery and charged with Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, Criminal Attempt Robbery First Degree, Larceny Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Second Degree, Criminal Attempt Larceny Second Degree, and Criminal Use of a Firearm. Lockhart is being held on a $150,000 bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on Friday

The charges stem from an investigation after police were called on October 21 to the Target parking lot, 20 West Main Street, to investigate a report of a robbery where the suspect displayed a handgun. "Officers responded to the area and learned that the victims were meeting with the suspect to complete an online transaction. During the interaction, the suspect displayed a handgun and robbed the victims before fleeing in a light-colored vehicle. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue mask. The vehicle the suspect came from was being driven by another person; there is no description available of the driver. The vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan with tinted windows."