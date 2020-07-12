Hartford man facing stolen gun, drug charges after running from police during motor vehicle stop

Police say the loaded gun they recovered was actively listed as stolen from St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The suspect also had 20 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.

Police say a motor vehicle stop Sunday evening led to a Hartford man being behind bars.

According to a release, officers were conducting a stop on Forest Street when the driver immediately got out the car and ran while 'clutching his waist.'

After a short foot pursuit, police say the man identified as 29-year-old Jay Watkins was taken into custody without incident.

Watkins was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and 20 grams of crack cocaine.

Hartford PD determined the recovered gun was actively listed as stolen from St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Watkins was charged with the following:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Pistol w/o a Permit Weapon in a M/V

Possession of High Capacity Magazine

Possession of Narcotics

Possession Narcotics w/Intent to Sell

Op. M/V w/o a License

FT Obey Traffic Control Signal

Interfering w/Police

FT Renew Registration

He was held on $550,000 bond.