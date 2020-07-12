Hartford man facing stolen gun, drug charges after running from police during motor vehicle stop

Police say a motor vehicle stop Sunday evening led to a Hartford man being behind bars.
According to a release, officers were conducting a stop on Forest Street when the driver immediately got out the car and ran while 'clutching his waist.'
After a short foot pursuit, police say the man identified as 29-year-old Jay Watkins was taken into custody without incident.
Watkins was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and 20 grams of crack cocaine.
Hartford PD determined the recovered gun was actively listed as stolen from St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Watkins was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Pistol w/o a Permit Weapon in a M/V
- Possession of High Capacity Magazine
- Possession of Narcotics
- Possession Narcotics w/Intent to Sell
- Op. M/V w/o a License
- FT Obey Traffic Control Signal
- Interfering w/Police
- FT Renew Registration
He was held on $550,000 bond.