Hartford man facing stolen gun, drug charges after running from police during motor vehicle stop

Police say the loaded gun they recovered was actively listed as stolen from St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The suspect also had 20 grams of crack cocaine in his possession.
Credit: Hartford PD
Jay Watkins

Police say a motor vehicle stop Sunday evening led to a Hartford man being behind bars.

According to a release, officers were conducting a stop on Forest Street when the driver immediately got out the car and ran while 'clutching his waist.'

After a short foot pursuit, police say the man identified as 29-year-old Jay Watkins was taken into custody without incident.

Watkins was found to be in possession of a loaded gun and 20 grams of crack cocaine.

Hartford PD determined  the recovered gun was actively listed as stolen from St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Credit: Hartford PD
Stolen gun seized

Watkins was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Pistol w/o a Permit Weapon in a M/V
  • Possession of High Capacity Magazine
  • Possession of Narcotics
  • Possession Narcotics w/Intent to Sell
  • Op. M/V w/o a License
  • FT Obey Traffic Control Signal
  • Interfering w/Police
  • FT Renew Registration

He was held on $550,000 bond.