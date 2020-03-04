Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Manchester

The incident started as a parole enforcement investigation, according to police.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Manchester Thursday night.

Police were on Oak Street for a Department of Correction Parole Enforcement investigation, Manchester Police said.

When officers entered the suspect's home, shots were fired and the suspect was struck.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police also said the suspect's mother was in the home.