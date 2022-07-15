Teen suspect in Fairfield Prep student's death faces judge

Jimmy McGrath, 17, was stabbed to death at a Shelton party. The suspect, now 17-year-old Raul "Lito" Valle, is charged with his murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILFORD, Conn. — The teenage suspect accused of stabbing a Fairfield Prep student to death and injuring three others appeared in Milford Superior Court on Friday.

The emotional hearing led to a conflict outside the courthouse.

Some family and friends of the victim, 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath, were seen in an altercation with now 17-year-old Raul "Lito" Valle and his family after a hearing.

Valle, from Milford, is charged with stabbing McGrath to death at a party in Shelton back in May.

It was an emotional day for the McGraths, both outside and inside the courtroom. Sitting just feet away from her brother's alleged killer, his sister let out a loud sob in the courtroom. The family quickly exited and came back in.

Valle’s attorney, Kevin Smith of Pattis and Smith Law, the firm that represented Fotis Dulos, asked for time outside for his client who is on a strict house arrest after posting a $2 million bond.

"In order to assist his mother and get the benefits of being outside for some time," said Smith.

An emotional day for family and friends of 17 year old Jimmy McGrath who waited outside of Milford Court together before a hearing for his alleged killer, 16 year old Raul Lito Valle. pic.twitter.com/DUSB03qJ74 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) July 15, 2022

The judge allowed the St. Joseph's High School student to be outside on the premises of his home but took away his inside entertainment.

"No internet access, if he has a cell phone he needs to turn that over to his parents," said the judge.

The defense asked for more time to process new evidence in the case.

The victim's father, Kevin McGrath, said he respects the court's process.

"I think the endgame is to end this as quickly as possible so we can go on with our lives but I think we know this is going to be dragged out. We don’t want to come into every court date having a continuance," said McGrath.

The courtroom was filled with McGrath's loved ones and Fairfield Prep teammates, the support the family said makes all the difference as they mourn the loss of their son.

"We're overwhelmed for our community, it’s just amazing. Reality is kind of starting to set in but they’re working overtime to try and make this as comfortable as possible," said McGrath.

Valle is expected back in court on Sept. 12.

When asked about this case, his attorney had no comment.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.