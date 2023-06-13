'Everything was taken from them' | Family of mother and son killed on I-395 speaks out

The suspect, Derion Coker, faced a judge Tuesday morning. Police say the suspect had several drinks before the crash.

NORWICH, Conn. — The man accused of hitting and killing a mother and son last year in Montville faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Jamie Krajewski, 33, and Tyshon Harper, 17, pulled over trying to help another driver when another car crossed over the shoulder and hit them.

Derion Coker, 29, from Rhode Island is facing several charges. Police said he had several drinks at Mohegan Sun before getting behind the wheel. Police say the driver had several drinks before getting behind the wheel.

"They just lost everything, everything was taken from them, his whole future, everything," said Jamie's little brother and Tyshon's uncle, Roland Krajewski.

It's been nine months since that tragedy, killing the mother and son on I-395 in Montville.

"It’s very devastating to deal with, we’re still coping with it," said Krajewski.

"Then 20 minutes later he took an innocent 17 year old's life and a mother of five," said Krajewski.

The family of 33 year old Jamie Krajewski and 17 year old Tyshon Harper sat in the court room as the mother and son’s alleged killer, 29 year old Derion Coker, faced a judge. Police say he had several drinks before the crash that claimed both their lives. Details on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Oeijwm9Zxi — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) June 13, 2023

According to the arrest warrant, Coker texted someone saying he was "lit" and "had to focus super hard to get home."

He is free on a $200,000 bond.

The Krajewski family sat in the court room Tuesday morning, wearing shirts to honor Jamie and Tyshon.

They hope no other family has to experience what they're going through.

"I really hope people think twice about drinking and driving, just think about what could really happen, what you could do to innocent people," said Krajewski.

He says the charges don't bring closure to their family.

Jamie's four other children are still trying to grieve the loss of their mom and brother, who was supposed to graduate high school last Thursday.

"It was so quiet and she should have been yelling for all the boys too, the seat was empty with his cap and gown," Krajewski.

Coker is due in court again July 28.

He declined to comment on the case.

