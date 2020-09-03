Suspect in fatal Hartford fire arrested; victim identified

The fire killed one person and firefighters rescued over 40 people

HARTFORD, Conn — Police announced overnight that they had made an arrest in the fatal fire at Charter Oak Place.

Police have also identified the victim who died.

Destiny Waite, 28, was arrested on Arson 1st, Criminal Attempt at Murder, and four counts of Assault 1st.

The five-story building at Charter Oak Place went up in flames Sunday morning, causing residents to be trapped, looking for a way out. Over 70 firefighters rescued over 40 people from the building.

At one point in the fire, an oxygen tank reportedly exploded, causing more of a scare for residents.

The fire killed one resident, 50-year-old Jerome Kyser.

Police said that the suspect, Waite, had escaped the fire unscathed and was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation. According to police, she was located in the Frog Holly neighborhood by investigators several hours after the fire.

As the State Police Arson Unit and Hartford Fire Marshal's Office investigated the fire, the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Arson Unit and Homicide Unit conducted the untimely death and criminal portion of the investigation. It was then that MCD secured the arrest warrant for Waite.

Waite was held on a court-set bond of $900,000 and is expected in Hartford Superior Court Monday morning.

More than 60 families have been displaced by the fire and are now being helped by the Red Cross.



Mayor Luke Bronin released this official statement regarding the fire and the response: