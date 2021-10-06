Another suspect pleads guilty to role in ATM skimming scheme

The group victimized residents of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina.

BOSTON — A Romanian man has pleaded guilty to his role in a multi-state ATM skimming scheme that netted hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Federal prosecutors in Boston say 26-year-old Dragos Nelu Hornea pleaded guilty Tuesday to racketeering and conspiracy to use counterfeit access devices charges.

Authorities say Hornea was a member of a gang that attached skimming devices to ATMs to steal debit card numbers and PINs from unsuspecting bank customers, create counterfeit cards, and make unauthorized withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts.

They victimized residents of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina.

